Top 12 animals you can raise in your small NJ backyard

More and more of my friends and neighbors are expanding their gardens and buying animals.

At least three of our friends now have chickens producing eggs daily all from their suburban backyard!

It's been suggested that we look into adding chickens and maybe even a goat to our backyard.

Although we have a good-sized yard, I'm not so sure I want to clean up after a goat.

That said, there's a great website, bestfarmaniamals.com, that lays out the pros and cons for each of the 12 animals that could find a home in your backyard.

Topping the list, of course, are chickens.

Of all the animals on the list, I was intrigued by the fish. People are actually raising tilapia in old bathtubs in the shed.

Many more doctors are coming forward to talk about the benefits of homegrown food and avoiding seed oils and all forms of processed foods. But are you ready for the commitment to farm at home?

Here's the list of 12 animals that the website suggests are the "best farm animals". What farm animals can you keep in your backyard?

Chickens

Ducks

Quails

Honey Bees

Tilapia

Goat

Mini Cow

Rabbits

Alpaca

Pigs

Turkey

Sheep

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

