Top 12 animals you can raise in your small NJ backyard

Finn Mund / Aswathy N / Pascal Debrunner via Unsplash

More and more of my friends and neighbors are expanding their gardens and buying animals.

At least three of our friends now have chickens producing eggs daily all from their suburban backyard!

Zachariah Smith via Unsplash
It's been suggested that we look into adding chickens and maybe even a goat to our backyard.

Although we have a good-sized yard, I'm not so sure I want to clean up after a goat.

That said, there's a great website, bestfarmaniamals.com, that lays out the pros and cons for each of the 12 animals that could find a home in your backyard.

Topping the list, of course, are chickens.

Of all the animals on the list, I was intrigued by the fish. People are actually raising tilapia in old bathtubs in the shed.

Milo Weiler via Unsplash
Many more doctors are coming forward to talk about the benefits of homegrown food and avoiding seed oils and all forms of processed foods. But are you ready for the commitment to farm at home?

Here's the list of 12 animals that the website suggests are the "best farm animals". What farm animals can you keep in your backyard?

Chickens

Finn Mund via Unsplash
Ducks

Miguel Alcântara via Unsplash
Quails

Nils Söderman via Unsplash
Honey Bees

Annie Spratt via Unsplash
Tilapia

Milo Weiler via Unsplash
Goat

BAILEY MAHON via Unsplash
Mini Cow

Adrian Infernus via Unsplash
Rabbits

Aswathy N via Unsplash
Alpaca

Gibbon FitzGibbon via Unsplash
Pigs

Pascal Debrunner via Unsplash
Turkey

William Stark via Unsplash
Sheep

Judith Prins via Unsplash
