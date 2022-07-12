Top 11 local steakhouses voted by NJ 101.5 listeners

There are certain things in the food world that are just simply wrong. One of those is overcooking a steak.

No matter what cut you like, filet, strip, or ribeye, it's critical that the meat is cooked, but not too much.

I love a good cheesesteak where obviously the meat is thoroughly cooked, but with the melty cheese and fried onions, it's an entirely different thing.

As far as a simple, delicious, well-cooked steak, it has to be rare or at the MOST, medium-rare.

If you love a good steak there are a few places in the Garden State where you will always get a perfect cut and preparation.

Sweet Waters in Westfield

Adam in Egg Harbor recommends The ChopHouse in Gibbstown

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse in Mount Laurel

Cuzin's Seafood and Clam Bar in Marlboro

Yes, it's a seafood place, but they have some of the best steak selections in the Garden State!

Joe calling from Route 36 recommends The Butcher's Block in Long Branch

The owner of Rue 561 Bistro in Toms River called into the show, too

Producer Kristen's favorite is Wolfgang's Steakhouse in Somerville

Bobby in Englishtown recommends Vic & Anthony's Steakhouse in Atlantic City

Tom in Voorhees recommends Library II in Voorhees

Tina in Morristown recommends The Capital Grille in Parsippany

Chuck in Denville recommends Ruth's Chris Steak House in Morris Plains

Some of you may be into steak at a diner. If that's you, here's a list of NJ diners open 24/7 so you can kick that craving whenever you need:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

