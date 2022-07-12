Top 11 local steakhouses voted by NJ 101.5 listeners
There are certain things in the food world that are just simply wrong. One of those is overcooking a steak.
No matter what cut you like, filet, strip, or ribeye, it's critical that the meat is cooked, but not too much.
I love a good cheesesteak where obviously the meat is thoroughly cooked, but with the melty cheese and fried onions, it's an entirely different thing.
As far as a simple, delicious, well-cooked steak, it has to be rare or at the MOST, medium-rare.
If you love a good steak there are a few places in the Garden State where you will always get a perfect cut and preparation.
Sweet Waters in Westfield
Adam in Egg Harbor recommends The ChopHouse in Gibbstown
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse in Mount Laurel
Cuzin's Seafood and Clam Bar in Marlboro
Yes, it's a seafood place, but they have some of the best steak selections in the Garden State!
Joe calling from Route 36 recommends The Butcher's Block in Long Branch
The owner of Rue 561 Bistro in Toms River called into the show, too
Producer Kristen's favorite is Wolfgang's Steakhouse in Somerville
Bobby in Englishtown recommends Vic & Anthony's Steakhouse in Atlantic City
Tom in Voorhees recommends Library II in Voorhees
Tina in Morristown recommends The Capital Grille in Parsippany
Chuck in Denville recommends Ruth's Chris Steak House in Morris Plains
Some of you may be into steak at a diner. If that's you, here's a list of NJ diners open 24/7 so you can kick that craving whenever you need:
