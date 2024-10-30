🕯 Ambiance is an important part of a dining experience

🕯 OpenTable has a list of the top 10 NJ restaurants for ambiance

🕯 Do you agree with the list?

When deciding on where to go out to dinner in New Jersey, sure, you want a place where the food is great, right?

But, you probably also want a restaurant where the ambiance, the mood, and the setting, are just as inviting as the cuisine.

OpenTable is here to help. The online restaurant reservation service company analyzed two million global diner reviews from the past four months to come up with the best restaurants in the Garden State for ambiance.

These are the top 10

215 Buck St, Millville

215 Buck St, Millville

Mission Spirits is an artisan, small-batch spirits distillery where they produce and bottle hand-crafted spirits made from proprietary fermentation, distillation, and aging processes.

Using a practice called “technique blending,” the distillery modifies and employs a variety of different techniques to create original flavors. “Join us in drinking our successes and let our spirits elevate yours for whatever mission you may be on,” says the restaurant's website.

One OpenTable review reads, “Mission Spirits delights with its 'amazing drinks' and 'fantastic staff,' creating a 'relaxed and friendly' atmosphere perfect for gatherings. Though food isn't offered, guests can bring outside food or order nearby. The unique cocktails, warm ambiance, and attentive service make each visit 'a great experience' that feels like home.”

2 Bridge St, Milford

2 Bridge St, Milford

Canal House Station has been open since 2019, a hidden gem tucked into an elegantly restored 1870s train station on the banks of the Delaware River in Milford.

Christopher Hirsheimer and Melissa Hamilton, the two women behind Canal House Station, are the cooks, writers, and artists. In 2007, they founded Canal House, which includes a publishing venture and a culinary, photography, and design studio. Their cookbook “Canal House Cooks Every Day,” received a James Beard Award in 2012, OpenTable wrote.

The women cook together and share their love of gathering people around the table to eat good food.

According to the restaurant's website, Sunday Dinner is offered every Sunday, a 5-course meal priced at $95 per person.

One OpenTable review reads, “Canal House Station reminds me of a nice country restaurant in France. The quality of the food and the service is beyond expectations.”

1938 Washington Valley Rd, Martinsville

1938 Washington Valley Rd, Martinsville

Dolce Bene is nestled in the heart of Martinsville where the owner and executive chef, Benny, brings a unique twist to traditional Italian cuisine, blending classic recipes with modern culinary techniques, the restaurant's website boasts.

One OpenTable review reads, “Dolce Bene has become our favorite local restaurant - delicious food, friendly service, great atmosphere with white table cloths and background music - perfect for enjoying a fine meal and relaxing. Would highly recommend.”

1178 NJ-34, Aberdeen

1178 NJ-34, Aberdeen

Since 1997, Piazza di Roma has been a popular spot for weddings, and other events.

Then, in 2020, Limoncello at Piazza di Roman was created. This full-service picturesque garden restaurant features organic seasonal farm-to-table vegetables and imported Italian ingredients. One taste of their authentic Sicilian and Italian cuisine will transport you back to the streets of Italy, OpenTable wrote.

Try their signature Limoncello Spritzer, Nonna’s Sunday Sauce, and other Italian classics.

One OpenTable review reads, We absolutely love this restaurant! It feels like you have been transported to Italy. The food is fresh and amazing, the ambience is perfect and the service is outstanding! We went to celebrate my birthday and my daughter’s birthday and we felt so special. The owners walk around and speak to the guests and make sure that your evening is perfect. I definitely recommend visiting this restaurant.

140 Stevens St, West Cape May

140 Stevens St, West Cape May

Beach Plum Farm is located less than two miles from Cape May’s historic downtown. The working farm is open to the public. Since 2008, Beach Plum Farm has grown to produce over 100 varieties of fruits and vegetables, as well as chickens, eggs, and Berkshire Hogs. The farm provides produce and meat to local Cape May restaurants, too.

Dinners at Beach Plum Farm are farm-to-table dinners to celebrate the farm’s seasonal harvest. Dine under the stars or in their festive hoop house, depending on the weather.

All dinners are BYOB.

One OpenTable review reads, “My wife and i have been to Beach Plum for the farm-to-fork dinners over 20 times now. The atmosphere is great. The staff is great. The food is always good, fun, and unique. We always seem to meet interesting people there too. I highly recommend it. Especially if you like trying new foods.”

2000 NJ-38 #1025, Cherry Hill

2000 NJ-38 #1025, Cherry Hill

Kooma Asian Fusion and Sushi Bar brings a modern, fine dining touch to the traditional experience. With a belief that food is art, our focus is on unforgettable taste and fine presentation. We hand-pick our ingredients to guarantee that our guests are treated to only the freshest and highest quality dishes, the restaurant's website reads.

One OpenTable review reads, “Love the vibe of the restaurant. Unique drinks and the food was amazing. One of the best sushi places in this area. Highly recommend.”

87 Sussex St, Jersey City

87 Sussex St, Jersey City

“A memorable culinary journey awaits at 87 Sussex, a new gourmet experience offering refined dining in the heart of Jersey City in the quaint neighborhood of Paulus Hook at 87 Sussex Street,” the restaurant's website said.

87 Sussex offers menus inspired by global flavors, an expansive list of signature cocktails, and more.

Expect the elegant side of fine dining in a relaxed, yet refined ambiance. The interior design features architectural details emphasizing the natural light. These elements highlight the modern yet warm design which has been skillfully infused with an eclectic chic and cosmopolitan vibe.

“Anticipate exceptional hospitality and service delivered by a classically trained, warm, and inviting staff. From the moment you enter, you are family, and the team at 87 Sussex will leave you with a lasting impression provoking your taste buds and nourishing your soul,” the restaurant wrote on its website.

One OpenTable review reads, “Superb! All around. Food, presentation, ambiance, and impeccable service!! 2nd time dining here and certainly won’t be my last. Wish I lived closer.”

206 Main St, Fort Lee

Source- Getty Stock / ThinkStock loading...

206 Main St, Fort Lee

This BYOB prides itself on offering a daily tasting menu, highlighting fresh and seasonal ingredients in the heart of Fort Lee. Take a seat at the sushi counter and let the chefs showcase their passion for a memorable omakase experience.

The omakase experience is $155 per person. This will include a multi-course seasonal tasting menu, including appetizers, sashimi, nigiri, and desserts. Seating is strictly two hours with seating at the bar only.

The experience is so intimate, that there are only 12 seats at the sushi bar for each dinner seating.

One OpenTable review reads, “Amazing experience. Each serving was expertly prepared and explained and outstanding! Definitely a special occasion treat. Highly recommend the entire experience for such lovers!”

890 Bear Tavern Rd, Ewing Township

890 Bear Tavern Rd, Ewing Township

The Patio at Mountain View has a warm and inviting atmosphere, a neighborhood favorite. “With thoughtful service infused with a cool vibe, we are committed to providing great food, great wine, and great company to all who come,” the restaurant's website reads.

Enjoy open-air and under the café lights in their indoor dining spaces, which offer a relaxing, friendly dining experience. Open year-round, The Patio is a great spot for private events and gatherings either on their outdoor patios, at the bar, or in the ballroom.

One OpenTable review reads, “Beautiful outdoor seating. Casual and comfortable. Very good meal. Nice variety on the menu. Will definitely go back!!”

167 Park Ave, Rutherford

167 Park Ave, Rutherford

Voted the most romantic BYOB fine dining restaurant in Bergen County, Matisse 167 offers a seasonal pre-fixe chef’s menu boasting artistically plated dishes, and cool flavor combinations, according to the restaurant’s website.

Their garden patio awaits guests for a delightful outdoor dining experience. Matisse’s elegant main dining room is adorned with silhouettes and bejeweled chandeliers, and their front dining room displays a Moroccan-themed décor.

One OpenTable review reads, “This was a wonderful dining experience. The service was impeccable, and the food was amazing! The ambiance was beautiful. There is nothing that I feel could have been improved upon. Highly, highly recommend.”

Did your restaurant make OpenTable's Top 10 for Ambiance? If not, you may want to check out one of these in the future. Bon Appetit!

