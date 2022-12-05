Top 10 places to get oysters around New Jersey

After returning from a weekend in Florida — Panama City Beach, to be exact — and having some of the best meals out that we've had in a while, the search begins in Jersey.

We know that one of the reasons I fight to stay in the Garden State is the huge number of great restaurants in every county. One thing that I'm now chasing is a great oyster dinner. Raw, fried, baked. All delicious.

I threw this out to our audience on Monday morning and we were overwhelmed with responses. Here's my next go at the Top 10 across the Garden State:

Dock's Oyster House in Atlantic City

Recommended by Mike in Barnegat. This place is owned by the same owners as Knife and Fork, an AC landmark. It's the oldest restaurant in Atlantic City.

Xina Restaurant in Toms River

Pronounced Zeena, Ron in Toms River, who also owns Advanced Solar, is recommending this place for sushi and raw oysters. It's right before the Seaside Bridge.

Jim East in Brunswick had three recommendations:

Steakhouse 85 in New Brunswick

It's across the street from Vinnie Brand's Stress Factory.

Salt Seafood and Oyster Bar in New Brunswick

Drew's Bayshore Bistro in Keyport

Stingray Lounge in Hoboken

Recommended by Danny in Matawan, it's his go-to for oysters.

The Bonney Read in Asbury Park

Jockey Hollow Bar & Kitchen in Morristown

Then from the New Jersey 101.5 app chat, we got two great recommendations:

Delaware Avenue Oyster House & Bar on LBI

From Kyle in Milford.

Metropolitan Seafood & Gourmet in Lebanon

From Bryan in Tewksbury.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

