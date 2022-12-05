These crazy good oysters were not found in NJ

Yes, we travel for food.

Over the weekend, Jodi and I headed south to Florida, no, not for food, just a trip to see friends and get to the beach.

For most, it's considered the off-season, but for us, quiet, less crowded beaches and water temps in the 60s are perfect. Then enter the oysters.

"Murder Point" oysters, to be specific. They get their name from the location in Alabama formerly called "Myrtle Point" until one guy killed another guy over the oysters. Hence, Murder Point.

We hit two restaurants for dinner for our quick getaway to Panama City Beach, Florida.

The first, "Hunt and Gather" was a spectacular place featuring oysters, deviled eggs, and a duck confit french fry dish that I'd travel back to just for a few hours to grab lunch and return.

The second place also had delicious, perfect oysters that are shucked in front of you. Outstanding, slightly different vibe with the "Let's Go Brandon" sticker on the oven hood, and we loved it.

Dat Cajun Place

I ordered a second helping of the "Fried Pork Shank", called "Dat Cajun Place", we will be back for sure.

Dat Cajun Place

Back in the Garden State: we'll be chasing oysters now and would like your help to identify the top five places for Oysters in Jersey. Hit me up on the free New Jersey 101.5 app and let me know the best place to get oysters and you may be included in our upcoming list!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

