Too Soon? Popular Halloween Store Getting Ready for Their Grand Opening in NJ

It's too soon, I love Halloween but not in July.

There is a Halloween Spirit store getting ready to open in New Jersey. Is it too early or no?

I love the spirit of everyone decorating for Halloween, it's become so, so popular. There are huge Halloween decorations from scary to so much fun. With all the decorations, neighbors and towns have really been decorating incredible displays. They are always so much fun.

Shawn Michaels Shawn Michaels loading...

Spirit Halloween Stores have been popping up for a long time at the Shore in empty stores in busy strip malls for several years. They are so popular everywhere. It's everything Halloween under one roof. I actually like just walking through. It's scary, fun, and FREE to walk in the store. Of course, nothing is free IN the store.

AlexRaths, Getty Images AlexRaths, Getty Images loading...

When is Spirit Halloween opening in New Jersey?

Spirit Halloween will have their Grand Opening on Saturday, July 29th, 2023 in their New Jersey flagship store in Egg Harbor Township, according to spirithalloween.com.

There will be an epic party on Saturday, July 29th, celebrating 40 years of Spirit Halloween with lots of prizes. Check it out. It's going to be amazing and they're expecting a lot of people excited for the the Grand Opening. Plan ahead, and check out parking options.

If you're anything like me, you love Spirit Halloween, it's FREE to walk around in and get scared. Their displays are amazing.

***Other years a Spirit Halloween Store popped up in Forked River, Bayville, and other locations - I will keep you up to date if I find out any information on those stores. Spirit Halloween Stores are all over Monmouth and Ocean County.

