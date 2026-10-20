It feels like déjà vu all over again. Toys "R" Us is once again making a comeback, opening 120 stores just in time for the holiday season (Michele Pilenza has more on the newest locations in New Jersey here).

Probably just like you, I'm excited to hear the news. But I can't help but to think to myself, how many more comebacks are they going to have?

Don't get me wrong, I love Toys "R" Us and would love to see them stay. I still remember some of the earliest toys I had from them as a kid, including my first keyboard (piano keyboard, not computer keyboard).

And don't even get me started on the LEGO collection. I swear I have LEGO's in my possession that are older than me that my kids played with when they were younger. And no doubt, those LEGO's were purchased from Toys "R" Us.

I have so many good memories going to the old Toys "R" Us that used to be by the Ocean County Mall in Tom's River, and I wish that my kids could experience that too. Hopefully, these new stores will stick around longer than just for the holiday season.

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How to keep the stores alive in New Jersey

It's simple. Put the phone down, turn the computer off, and go make a purchase at the store. And if you have kids, even better. Bring them along for the experience.

Look, this latest comeback experiment will only work if we go to the stores and make our purchases there. I know I'll be going, and I hope to see you there too. Let's all show Toys "R" Us that we want them to stick around for the long haul. Let's help them make this their final (and hopefully permanent) comeback.

LOOK: How Many of These Classic '80s Summer Toys Do You Remember? Whether you slipped and slid or jarted better than anyone, the toys of your childhood summers were everything. Here's a look at just some of the classics. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

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The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.