Toms River cops make dramatic arrest after deadly stabbing near QuickChek
🚨One person was fatally stabbed in Toms River
🚨At least one person was taken into custody
TOMS RIVER — A fatal stabbing Friday morning in an Ocean County neighborhood is under investigation.
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said a person was stabbed around 7:20 a.m. on Adams Avenue, behind a QuickChek on Route 37.
There is no danger to the public, according to Billhimer. The circumstances of the stabbing and the identity of the victim were not disclosed.
The Lakewood Scoop, which was first to report on the incident, said one person was arrested.
Toms River police Sgt. Adam Worth told the Asbury Park Press the incident was initially reported as a shooting and a stabbing.
Billhimer asked anyone with information about this incident to call his office at 732-929-2027.
