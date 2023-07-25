Toms River, NJ girls softball winning big

Last week we received a call from the assistant coach for the Toms River Girls Softball 12U team, Kerry Norton.

He let us know that the girls were on their way to Bristol Connecticut to represent New Jersey in the Softball Little League World Series. The Toms River team headed to Bristol on Friday to prepare for their games against D.C. on Sunday and then Maryland on Monday.

Softball Little League World Series, ew England region located in Bristol, Connecticut Softball Little League World Series, ew England region located in Bristol, Connecticut loading...

Kerry sent us a note on Monday happy to report that the team who now represents all of New Jersey is off to a fast and successful start.

BIG wins in both games with a combined run total of 27! They shut out D.C. 17-0 and then Maryland 10-0.

Next up is New York on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

We're all behind the team as they face a formidable foe this week in the hope of continuing the winning streak to move closer to the championship.

