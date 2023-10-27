Toms River, NJ cop responds to emergency call from woman in labor

Toms River Police Officer Pete Saker is our #BlueFriday honoree for this week.

Saker works the overnights, starting his day at 9 p.m. and protecting and serving through the next morning at 8 a.m. As I say often, police officers never know what they will encounter on any given shift.

One night recently, Saker gets the call to respond to a woman going into labor. This was the young mom's second child and she decided to enter the world a few days early.

When Saker got to the home, the mom was reportedly standing up in the bathroom telling the officer her water had broken. Officer Saker helped her get to the ground asking her husband to get towels and blankets.

Within a few minutes, baby Mia was born. One problem was that the umbilical cord was wrapped around the baby's neck. Saker calmly unwrapped the cord, according to him it took about 10 seconds but it felt like "forever".

Congratulations to mom, dad, baby, and big sister Lilly on the arrival of Baby Mia.

Huge thank you to Officer Pete Saker and all the hero police officers at the Toms River PD. Special thank you to our friends Police Chief Mitch Little and PIO Jillian Messina for leading one of the strongest and most effective police departments in the Garden State.

