Toms River massage therapist arrested again on sex assault charge

A Toms River man has been arrested for the second time this summer on charges of molesting clients at a massage parlor.

Jonathan Higgins, 28, was busted Friday after being accused of sexually penetrating a woman he was massaging on May 21.

Higgins worked at Hand & Stone Massage & Facial Spa in Brick.

That is where another woman reported that she had been sexually penetrated by Higgins on June 25. Higgins was arrested two days after that report.

He now faces two counts of sexual assault.

Higgins was being held Saturday at Ocean County jail awaiting a detention hearing. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Saturday whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.