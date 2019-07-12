Toms River man needs a kidney — can you help?

My friend Jillian Messina, who works with the heroes of the Toms River Police Department, led by outstanding Chief Mitch Little, alerted me to the struggle facing her Uncle Tom Nardini.

Tom needs a kidney. His kidney, which was a transplant from years ago, is failing. He is being prepared for dialysis. As we know from going through the process with our 101.5 family member Bob Williams, that's a difficult road to start down.

Once started the prospects of a successful transplant are diminished. Whatever your blood type, you can help.

Tom joined me and Bob on Friday and asked anyone willing to help at ZERO cost to the donor. Please call Tom on his cell. (732) 567-8947.

