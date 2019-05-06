Bob Williams is back in studio after kidney transplant!

It was great to welcome my friend Bob Williams, New Jersey Traffic North, back into the NJ 101.5 studio.

He's only a couple months removed from life saving kidney surgery where he received a new kidney from a generous donor, Kim Roumes. Bob looks great and he's smiling and happy to be back at work.

It's inspirational to work with a man who never gave up. He fought and he won. He was determined to continue living life at the fullest. Enjoying his family, his wife Kathleen and his sons, and his job reporting on traffic for the morning show.

He is doing just that although I may be busting on him slightly for the mask! Actually, I'm just covering for the fact that I'm thinking about getting one myself.

