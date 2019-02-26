Save a life by donating a kidney — here’s how you can help

My friend Jillian Messina who works with the Toms River Police Department and Chief Mitch Little brought a family crisis to my attention and I want to do everything I can to help.

Her uncle Tom Nardini received a kidney transplant 12 years ago from a man who was 72 years old. His kidney is now almost 85 years old and is failing. He needs a new one in order to stay alive.

Tom joined me Tuesday to talk about his struggle to find a donor and to maintain his health despite the overwhelming odds. He's a true blue Jersey guy who loves the Garden State like we do.

Can you help? If you're type O blood, positive or negative, you could be a match.

The tests run about six hours, 9am-3pm at New York Presbyterian Hospital. As Tom puts it, either way it'll be the best and most comprehensive physical you've ever had and they will provide your transportation.

If you're willing to explore helping this good family man, please call the hospital and mention Tom Nardini's name: (212) 746-3922

