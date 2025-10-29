🎃 Nor’easter threat forces Halloween change in Toms River — Trick-or-treating moved to November 1.

🎃 Safety first: Mayor Rodrick says kids’ well-being outweighs tradition.

️🎃 Parade still on: The “World Famous Halloween Parade” proceeds October 31, rain or shine.

Toms River pushes Halloween trick-or-treating to November 1 amid storm threat

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — Ghosts, ghouls, and goblins in Toms River will have to wait one more night to hit the streets for candy. Mayor Daniel T. Rodrick announced that the township is officially moving its annual trick-or-treating from October 31 to Saturday, November 1, due to a powerful nor’easter forecasted to batter the Jersey Shore this week.

️🎃 Nor’easter forces Halloween change in Toms River

The decision, Rodrick said, was made “with safety as the top priority.” New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is calling for heavy rain and gusty winds on Halloween night — weather conditions that could make sidewalks slippery and visibility poor for trick-or-treaters.

Zarrow says wind gusts could top 40 miles per hour and up to three inches of rain could fall.

“Safety must come first as we prioritize the well-being of our children and families,” Rodrick said in a statement. “By moving trick-or-treating to Saturday, we’re ensuring kids can enjoy Halloween without the storm spoiling their fun.”

🍬 Weekend candy hunt aims for safer, family-friendly fun

Officials believe the change will actually enhance the community celebration. With trick-or-treating moved to a Saturday, families will have more time to stroll the neighborhoods, decorate, and join in the festivities without rushing after school or work.

“This gives everyone a more relaxed, enjoyable experience,” Rodrick added. “Halloween should be about fun, not fighting the weather.”

️🎃 Halloween Parade marches on — rain or shine

Despite the schedule change for trick-or-treating, Toms River’s World Famous Halloween Parade will still roll through downtown on October 31 as planned. The long-running event — one of the largest Halloween parades in the country — is expected to draw thousands of spectators and costumed participants.

Town officials urged residents to check local updates and the official Toms River website for any last-minute advisories as the storm approaches.

“Together, we can ensure our Halloween traditions continue safely and joyfully,” Rodrick said.

New Jersey's 2025 Halloween Decorations New Jersey Residents show us their Halloween spirit with their 2025 Halloween Decorations Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

13 scary movies filmed right here in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore/New Jersey 101.5

Exclusive look at Six Flags Great Adventure's Fright Fest 2025 A sneak peak at this years Fright Fest, along with an exclusive look inside some of the attractions. Please note that some photos appear blurry due to the lighting and 3D effects of the attraction.

The final day for Fright Fest is Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom