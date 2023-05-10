🔴 Another round of Turnpike, Parkway toll hikes coming next year

🔴 It’s unclear if tolls will also go up on the AC Expressway

🔴 No public hearings will be held on the toll hike plans

Have you gotten a raise at work lately?

Hopefully, you did because you will need to get ready to pay more if you travel on the New Jersey Turnpike or the Garden State Parkway.

During a State Senate budget committee hearing on Tuesday, Transportation Commissioner Diane Guttierrez-Scaccetti confirmed tolls on both highways will increase on Jan. 1.

They keep going up

NJ Toll Hikes AP loading...

In 2020, tolls on the New Jersey Turnpike when up 36% and they increased 27% on the Garden State Parkway and the Atlantic City Expressway.

They then went up 3% for all three highways in 2022, and that was followed by another 3% increase at the start of this year.

Guttierrez-Scaccetti did not specify what the toll hike will be next year, and she didn’t say whether they will also be raised on the Atlantic City Expressway.

Confused guy Gpointstudio/Thinkstock loading...

No more public hearings

Three years ago the Turnpike Authority decided that instead of holding public hearings on proposed toll increases they would be tied to an economic indicator formula that would not require input from the public.

During the hearing, she also indicated there are no current plans to increase tolls to pay New Jersey’s share of the new $16 billion Hudson River Rail Tunnel project.

Construction of the new rail tunnel is not expected to be completed until at least 2033.

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.]

David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them.