Toddler who died after ingesting cocaine was severely burned, NJ cops say

CHERRY HILL — The man charged with the death of a toddler found with fentanyl and cocaine in her system had burn marks on her body when police arrived.

Walter Clark, 27, of Cherry Hill was charged in connection with the July 23 death of the two-year-old after the illegal substances were found in her system, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay. Drug paraphernalia was also found in the home near where the child was found, according to MacAulay.

The complaint and affidavit in Clark's arrest shows that arriving officers found severe burn marks on the girl's face and chest area. Officers also said she had a "discharge" coming from her nose and mouth area. Numerous used wax heroin folds and small Ziploc bags containing cocaine were found near the child and in the home.

The girl was unconscious and unresponsive when police arrived, according to the complaint.

Complaint: Clark tried to treat the girl before calling police

Clark was charged with endangering the welfare of a child by "allowing the child access to controlled dangerous substances and delaying medical care by seeking Narcan (Naloxone) for a child who was later pronounced deceased."

Clark was also charged with first degree aggravated manslaughter, second degree aggravated assault. He is being held at the Camden County Jail.

The documents do not disclose the relationship between Clark and the girl who was identified only by her initials.

Cherry Hill Police Chief Robert Kempf told NJPen.com that Clark and his girlfriend were babysitting the child for a friend.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

What would happen to NJ if we were attacked by nuclear weapons? We used NUKEMAP by Alex Wellerstein to see what would happen if a nuclear warhead hit New York, Philadelphia, Washington or New Jersey.

The models show what would happen in aerial detonation, meaning the bomb would be set off in the sky, causing considerable damage to structures and people below; or what would happen in a ground detonation, which would have the alarming result of nuclear fallout. The models do not take into account the number of casualties that would result from fallout.

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey. If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions: