Toddler finds loaded gun in Warren County playground

PHILIPSBURG — A 2-year-old found a loaded handgun lying on the ground in a park on Sunday afternoon, police told WFMZ.

The television station reported that the child's father called police after the discovering at the park at the intersection of Marshall and Bates streets

Police said they are looking for security footage from neighboring houses.

Police on Tuesday did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

