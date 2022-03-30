Today’s Wordle had two answers — which did you get? (Opinion)

*NOTE: I take my Wordle-ing very seriously, the following contains spoilers for today’s game, you’ve been warned*

Not since the “blue and black” or “white and gold” dress have I felt such division and confusion on the internet.

If you’re not aware of Wordle, it’s a daily word game in which you have six chances to guess what the five-letter word of the day is.

Or so we had been told!

People who share their results (I don’t know about you, but my family members have a group chat basically dedicated to sharing Wordle scores) started to notice that not everyone had the same word.

Kylie Moore screenshot Kylie Moore screenshot loading...

I was SHOOK.

Some people’s word of the day was “stove,” others had “harry.”

Is this the world we live in now? Chaotic Wordle? I thought we could at least trust this game to have some stability. Can nothing be trusted?

We want answers.

This was #NotMyWordle

This feels like another “some people thought it was ‘Berenstain Bears’ and some people thought it was ‘Berenstein Bears’” situation. Dare I even attempt today’s Quordle or will it just lead to even more trust issues?

So which word did a majority of New Jersey get? Take our poll to help me get to the bottom of this Wordle mystery.

For some New Jersey-themed Wordles, check out Jeff Deminski's posts here and here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

