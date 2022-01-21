This new reality show will have you saying "Hey, that looks familiar!"

My mom and I have this cute bonding time where we watch a Reality TV show together. Last night, we decided to watch TLC's new show "I Am Shauna Rae." If you haven't seen the promos for it, it's really interesting.

What is TLC's 'I Am Shauna Rae' about?

The show is about 22-year-old Shauna Rae who is only 3 feet 10 inches tall due to a brain tumor she had as a child that stopped her growth.

Shauna is learning how to function as an independent adult while living life in what she calls an 8-year-old's body. As you can imagine, things like dating, drinking in public, even dressing like an adult can be hard when you look like a child.

Where does Seaside Heights come into play?

In the show's first episode, Shauna and her family spend the day at Seaside Heights. Things that would come easily to us, like carrying beach chairs, or even just playing on the beach, are a struggle for Shauna. When the family heads to Casino Pier, Shauna can't even enjoy the rides without a companion. There's some she's not allowed to go on at all.

Later, the family goes to dinner at Spicy Cantina and Shauna gets stares when she's dressed like any normal 22-year-old would in a tight skirt and high heels. As you can imagine, ordering a margarita is difficult for her.

Check out Shauna's day in Seaside Heights!

Aside from the familiar scenery, I really like this show because it opens your eyes to how different people can be from what we know. I'm rooting for Shauna. She's smart, she's funny, and it's clear she's unstoppable.

