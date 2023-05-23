Check out this tiny blue house for sale in Brick, NJ
If minimalist living is your thing, then this tiny blue house on wheels in Brick Township is right up your alley.
The tiny blue mobile house was built in 2020 and it’s perfect for someone who doesn’t need a lot of space, doesn’t own a lot of things, or just wants to travel, be adventurous and take their home with them.
Imagine waking up one morning in your tiny blue home in New Jersey, and the next day, making dinner from your tiny kitchen somewhere in Florida. The possibilities are endless.
The price of the 144 sq. foot home has also dropped from $44,900 to $43,900 and financing is available, according to Tinyhouselistings.com.
This one-bedroom portable 18x8x12 blue house also comes with one bathroom with a shower, a tiny closet and one loft.
Located in Brick Township, the house comes with a Murphy bed that fits a full-size mattress.
There is also a mini fridge with a freezer that fits more than you would think, according to the listing.
There is also a fold-out table for working or dining.
It is very open and the large windows make for great light in the home.
Set up your spices or a tiny herb garden on the sill of the kitchen window, overlooking whatever view you choose based on where you set up the home.
The home also has an on-demand water heater, a 30-gallon fresh and a 30-gallon grey water tank
House delivery is available so ask for details.
For more information about the tiny blue house or to apply for financing, please contact the realtor, Chelsea.
