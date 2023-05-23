🏠 The price has dropped on a tiny blue house for sale in Brick

🏠 The tiny blue house is only 144 square feet

🏠 It is perfect for minimalist living

If minimalist living is your thing, then this tiny blue house on wheels in Brick Township is right up your alley.

Tiny Blue House, Brick, NJ (Tiny House Listings) Tiny Blue House, Brick, NJ (Tiny House Listings) loading...

The tiny blue mobile house was built in 2020 and it’s perfect for someone who doesn’t need a lot of space, doesn’t own a lot of things, or just wants to travel, be adventurous and take their home with them.

Tiny Blue House, Brick, NJ (Tiny House Listings) Tiny Blue House, Brick, NJ (Tiny House Listings) loading...

Imagine waking up one morning in your tiny blue home in New Jersey, and the next day, making dinner from your tiny kitchen somewhere in Florida. The possibilities are endless.

Tiny Blue House, Brick, NJ (Tiny House Listings) Tiny Blue House, Brick, NJ (Tiny House Listings) loading...

The price of the 144 sq. foot home has also dropped from $44,900 to $43,900 and financing is available, according to Tinyhouselistings.com.

Tiny Blue House, Brick, NJ (Tiny House Listings) Tiny Blue House, Brick, NJ (Tiny House Listings) loading...

This one-bedroom portable 18x8x12 blue house also comes with one bathroom with a shower, a tiny closet and one loft.

Tiny Blue House, Brick, NJ (Tiny House Listings) Tiny Blue House, Brick, NJ (Tiny House Listings) loading...

Located in Brick Township, the house comes with a Murphy bed that fits a full-size mattress.

Tiny Blue House, Brick, NJ (Tiny House Listings) Tiny Blue House, Brick, NJ (Tiny House Listings) loading...

There is also a mini fridge with a freezer that fits more than you would think, according to the listing.

Tiny Blue House, Brick, NJ (Tiny House Listings) Tiny Blue House, Brick, NJ (Tiny House Listings) loading...

There is also a fold-out table for working or dining.

Tiny Blue House, Brick, NJ (Tiny House Listings) Tiny Blue House, Brick, NJ (Tiny House Listings) loading...

It is very open and the large windows make for great light in the home.

Tiny Blue House, Brick, NJ (Tiny House Listings) Tiny Blue House, Brick, NJ (Tiny House Listings) loading...

Set up your spices or a tiny herb garden on the sill of the kitchen window, overlooking whatever view you choose based on where you set up the home.

Tiny Blue House, Brick, NJ (Tiny House Listings) Tiny Blue House, Brick, NJ (Tiny House Listings) loading...

The home also has an on-demand water heater, a 30-gallon fresh and a 30-gallon grey water tank

Tiny Blue House, Brick, NJ (Tiny House Listings) Tiny Blue House, Brick, NJ (Tiny House Listings) loading...

House delivery is available so ask for details.

Tiny Blue House, Brick, NJ (Tiny House Listings) Tiny Blue House, Brick, NJ (Tiny House Listings) loading...

For more information about the tiny blue house or to apply for financing, please contact the realtor, Chelsea.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom