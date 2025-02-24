New Jersey mayor, oldest in the country, dies at 100 years old

🔴 Tinton Falls Mayor Vito Perillo dies

TINTON FALLS — The oldest mayor in the United States, who ran for office on one of the most relatable platforms in New Jersey, has died.

Centenarian Vito Perillo died on Saturday night at 100 years old, local officials said to the Asbury Park Press.

Born in 1924, Perillo served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He went on to work as a civil engineer at Fort Monmouth, according to a local profile put out by the borough.

"Respected and admired by all who had the privilege of knowing him, Mayor Perillo led with wisdom, kindness, and a deep sense of duty," Borough Administrator Charles Terefenko said in a statement.

Perillo was 93 years old when he first won the Tinton Falls mayoral seat race in 2017.

The New Jersey native credited his longevity partially to exercise — such as walking around town to knock on doors and hand out 7,500 election flyers to locals. He wore out two pairs of shoes in the endeavor, according to the spotlight.

During his first term, Perillo launched a wellness program in collaboration with a local gym. The man in his mid-90s worked out several times a week, played golf, and only used the stairs.

Perillo won again in 2021 by fewer than 300 votes, making for a hotly contested race in the borough of 19,000 people.

Vito Perillo attends the swearing in of the New Jersey Senate, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in Trenton (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Vito Perillo attends the swearing in of the New Jersey Senate, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in Trenton (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) loading...

"As a World War II veteran and mayor of Tinton Falls, Vito leaves behind an incredible legacy of service. Our hearts go out to his loved ones and the entire Tinton Falls community," Gov. Phil Murphy said on X.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

