94-year-old NJ mayor showing residents how to get in shape

TINTON FALLS — The second oldest mayor in the United States is the brains behind and the face of a wellness campaign looking to encourage healthy living among his staff and residents.

"You've got to exercise and you've got to keep active. Let's face it — I think that's what kept me alive this long. Just keep moving," said Mayor Vito Perillo, who turns 95 in September.

Perillo, who partnered with local wellness center Soul Focus to create the wellness campaign, continues to practice what he preaches, hitting the gym a couple times per week, golfing monthly, and only taking the stairs at work.

"Since I've been in Borough Hall, I've never taken the elevator," said Perillo, who was elected mayor in 2018 at the age of 93.

Perillo said about a dozen workers are signed up to hopefully begin a lifestyle change.

The six-week Biggest Loser Challenge, open to all full-time and part-time borough employees, features weekly weigh-ins, nutrition guidance, and motivation to help improve their lives.

"The mayor is an inspiration to us all," said Borough Administrator Mike Skudera. "He cares about his employees and likes to lead by example."

