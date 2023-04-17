Time to pay your fine for being a productive NJ citizen (Opinion)

The tax deadline for filing both your state and federal taxes this year is extended this year to April 18 from the usual April 15 deadline. You have a few more days to hang on to your money if you owe more than they already STOLE from you without your consent during the year.

If you got to keep all of the money you earned every two weeks and then had to pay your income tax quarterly as small businesses do, there would be a tax revolt. But since the advent of automatic tax withholding in 1943, we don't even get to see all the money we earn in a paycheck.

It was called the Current Tax Payment Act and was passed to help fund the cost of World War II. Prior to that if you did owe any money to Uncle Sam, you paid it quarterly the following year.

The tax code has become so complicated and so punitive if you're a productive, successful person. It's fascinating to watch young people with their first real decent job see how much money is confiscated from them before they get to see it.

It's almost enough to wipe out the leftist brainwashing they got in college if they were unfortunate enough to go there.

The federal government started an income tax just a little more than a hundred years ago in 1913 with the passage of the 16th Amendment. The idea of an income tax was talked about for years prior, every time we got into a costly war.

It seems with the military-industrial complex still alive and well since President Eisenhower called it that back in the 1950s, we will continue to pay high taxes. Other countries have high taxes to fund social programs, we fund wars and more and more social programs.

If you're a productive law-abiding citizen and follow the rules, this is the time of year you should feel like a sucker. About 40% of people paid no income tax last year.

To have pretty large sums of money taken out of your paycheck every two weeks, and then to find out that you owe more, is discouraging.

Living in a high-tax state like New Jersey doesn't help matters, especially if you own a home. Our state income tax adds to the burden and tops off at almost 11%.

Why there isn't a tax revolt here in our state, is a mystery. There were tax protests for far less back in the 1980s and '90s. Maybe just too many people are too busy working to take time to show up and protest.

The one way you can do that is by voting out the idiots who've been in the Statehouse for too many years. Too many people refuse to do that, so many of the people footing the bill have decided to flee.

But there's no fleeing the federal income tax. It is complicated but here's a simple video to demonstrate how it works. Enjoy!

