Time for NJ to adopt the death penalty for cop killers (Opinion)

New Jersey State Trooper Werner Foerster was murdered by three members of the Black Liberation Army on May 2, 1973.

The domestic terrorists who carried out the act have been the subject of continued controversy over the decades. Although one was shot dead at the scene, two were apprehended and tried for murder.

Both Joanne Chesimard and the man cops say pulled the trigger, Clark Edward Squire, were sentenced to life.

Chesimard escaped and is still a fugitive at large in Cuba.

Squire was denied parole in 2011 but an NJ superior court overruled the board in 2014.

Fast forward to 2022 and the NJ Supreme Court has ruled in favor of releasing the cop killer.

To say it's a miscarriage of justice is an understatement. This is a slap in the face of all the officers and families of law enforcement. Pat Colligan, the president of the New Jersey State Policeman's Benevolent Association, tweeted his disappointment and disgust with the judiciary:

For his part, this decision was so wrong-headed that the governor actually tweeted his disappointment. BUT, before giving this governor any credit for his response, let's not forget it was Phil Murphy who marched in defiance of his own lockdown orders with anti-cop Black Lives Matter.

It was Phil Murphy who oversaw the defiance of federal detainer orders leading to the release of violent suspects. It was Murphy who directed the release of thousands of convicted criminals into your neighborhood in the name of "COVID safety."

Now he tweets his support of cops? Too little too late. Clearly a move to hold onto the cop union support that he'll seek when he runs for president.

The hypocrisy should not be tolerated. Hopefully, cops across New Jersey and America realize that given the policy decisions and the company that leading Democratic politicians keep, it's pretty obvious that the Democratic Party does not represent the best interests of our law enforcement heroes.

As I mentioned on the show, I do favor the death penalty for cop killers. That said, I explained to caller Harry who challenged me on whether cops who kill innocent people should face the same fate. My answer was clear, the narrative of reckless cops out there gunning people down is false.

As a matter of fact, most people killed by cops are armed and threatening. I did say to Harry that anyone who specifically targets and kills an innocent human whether they are a cop, teacher, firefighter, or average person should face the same justice.

The bottom line is that we need to protect our law enforcement so they can do the job of protecting our communities. It's time to get tough on those individuals and groups who target police and disparage the job they do every day. There is certainly a difference between targeting and killing a cop and a cop who dies in the line of duty resulting from mitigating circumstances like a car crash or out-of-control domestic violence situation or drug abuse.

Enough of the politicians being soft on crime and easy on known criminals. The governor's rhetoric is arguable the most offensive thing we've heard as it flies in the face of his ACTIONS over the past few years.

Time to sack all the politicians whose words and actions have jeopardized the lives and safety of Law Enforcement Officers.

Clark Squire should stay in prison and future domestic terrorists and cop killers should face the ultimate Earthly penalty.

Linden Councilwoman Gretchen Hickey weighed in with a story of a man who shot her police officer father being released from prison. Her story really struck a chord about families and communities living in the fear that cop killers will be released due to the politics and activism of our current judges in New Jersey.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

