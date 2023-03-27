Time for a ‘hot bath’ in NJ — a delicious staple of Spadea’s diet

OK, not exactly what you think. I'm of course talking about food.

Bagna Cauda, which translates from Italian as "hot bath," is a delicious way to enjoy a festive family and friend meal. Although there are a ton of recipes online, I think our home version is the best.

Brought to Jodi and I by our close friend Christina, it's been a staple of our diet for years.

attachment-Bagna Cauda (2) loading...

It all starts with a stick of butter in a small saucepan (big enough to hold at least 4 cups of liquid). On really low heat melt the butter.

attachment-Bagna Cauda loading...

Then throw in 5 or six peeled garlic cloves. Once it's bubbling and the garlic starts to cook you add a half can of anchovies. But it has to be the right kind of anchovies! We prefer the Agostino imported from Italy.

attachment-Bagna Cauda (4) loading...

Use half a can and don't rinse them! You want some of that delicious rock salt to mix in with the butter and garlic. As the anchovies start to break down, it's time to add a cup of olive oil. Use regular olive oil not extra virgin.

Another 10 minutes on a low simmer and then it's time to add a cup of red wine vinegar. Wait another ten minutes and add another cup of olive oil. Keep simmering and stirring for another few minutes and you're ready to go. The key is to get a portable electric burner to place the pot on the table and keep it hot.

attachment-Bagna Cauda (8) loading...

Then it's time for what you'll dip in the bath. We prefer a nice cut of steak, cubed and trimmed of fat. I added raw peeled, deveined and tail-off raw shrimp.

attachment-Bagna Cauda (7) loading...

My wife Jodi loves cabbage as an accompaniment to the protein. It has to be Savoy cabbage so it holds up in the "bath." Grab a few forks and stack the meat and shrimp and plunge away!

attachment-Bagna Cauda (6) loading...

Cook to your desired temp on the meat — the shrimp should cook in less than a minute in the liquid. We also add cut celery which serves as an anchor at the bottom of the fork to hold everything intact. Enjoy!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The best wood-fired pizza in NJ can come from your own kitchen I finally made the decision to invest in a wood-fired pizza oven.