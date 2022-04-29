Time for a great escape in New Jersey

With all the troubles in the world today, it's understandable that people would want a little escape now and then. It's time for the 13th Annual Renaissance Fair at Liberty Lake in Bordentown, New Jersey.

It takes place over two weekends at the end of May and the beginning of June. If you're looking to experience simpler times and take a trip back to the Middle Ages without the inconvenience of 15th-century life, this is for you.

A typical Renaissance Fair is an event that is meant to replicate the look and feel of fairs during the Renaissance period in Europe or England. The fair typically includes several traditional forms of entertainment like jousting, dancing, music and theatrical performance. You'll also find an assortment of foods and drinks from the period available as well.

Many fairs also have an assortment of vendors offering a range of products, both Renaissance-themed and otherwise.

The Renaissance is the period of the rebirth of art, literature, and culture in Europe roughly from the 14th to 17th centuries. Some of the greatest thinkers, authors, statesmen, scientists, and artists thrived during this era, while global exploration led to the discovery of new lands and cultures for European commerce.

The history of Renaissance fairs or festivals in the United States goes back to the early 1960s.

It was an Los Angeles school teacher named Phyllis Patterson who held a "Renaissance Pleasure Fair" as a class activity and fund raiser in her backyard in the Hollywood Hills. The weekend fundraiser for a local radio station drew around 8,000 visitors.

From there the trend took off and even led to the establishment of a few "Medieval" theme parks around the country including one here in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

If Columbus, New Jersey is a bit closer and more convenient for you, the Renaissance Fair is coming up on the weekends of May 28 and 29 and June 4 and 5.

