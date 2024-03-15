NJ restaurant is closing and it’s for sale after 60 years at the Shore

🍔 A popular Jersey Shore restaurant will shut its doors next month

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A popular corner Jersey Shore restaurant that’s been in existence for six decades can be yours for a couple of million dollars.

The owners of the Tilton Inn, located at 6823 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township have announced they will be closing the door on their beloved restaurant and bar next month.

It’s currently listed for sale for about $2.9 million and has been on the market since October 2023, according to Crexi.

“In 1963, Al and Mildred Ulrich opened the doors to Tilton Inn. We are incredibly grateful for your support over the past 60+ years. At this time, we have decided it is time for our family to close those doors. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to our incredible staff and loyal customers,” the couple wrote on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

They anticipate that the last day of business is expected to be April 27.

No specific reason was given for closing down the restaurant that’s known for their loaded nachos, beer-battered onion rings, wings, gourmet salads, build-your-own-burgers, roast beef specials, and many other favorites.

Many events were held at Tilton Inn such as beer tastings, holiday parties, and Trivia Tuesday.

Tilton Inn’s location on Tilton Road made it the perfect spot for drivers heading into Margate and Longport to stop and grab a bite and a drink.

