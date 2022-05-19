A new bubble tea shop is having their grand opening in Edison later this month. The name of store (it’s a chain) is Tiger Sugar and they serve boba or bubble tea.

Bubble tea started in Taiwan in the 1980s. It’s typically made with tea with sugar, milk, and tapioca balls. I’ve never had one, but I have to say, it sounds pretty good. It looks pretty awesome, too:

Partner Shirley Yeung told Patch.com why they picked that location, "We chose Edison because of its diverse population and recent development around Festival Plaza."

It will be the third Tiger Sugar store in New Jersey; there is one in Cherry Hill and one in Little Ferry. It was founded in Taiwan in 2017 and is now worldwide.

To be honest, reading their website got me kind of pumped up to try one of their offerings:

Our Vision is to become the Tiger of the Boba tea industry. After more than ten years of meticulous research and development, we introduced our signature drink. The unique aroma of our secret recipe makes our drinks unique. Our brown sugar syrup is not only rich in minerals but also carries our Taiwan culture. There is a Tiger within each drink, uniquely designed and crafted with love.

The company says it uses a proprietary 8-hour method for cooking their syrups and tapioca pearls, making their product unique.

Tiger Sugar is not alone in the boba market, of course; it has competitors like CoCo Fresh, Gong Cha, ViVi Bubble Tea , Kung Fu Tea.

The Tiger Sugar Edison grand opening is on May 28.

