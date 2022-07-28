Tickets still available for these 2022 MetLife Stadium concerts

Are you walking into stores like Target and seeing back-to-school items available already?

It’s almost that time of the year again which means summer is almost over, but it doesn’t have to be.

There’s still time to round up your friends, buy those concert tickets you’ve been keeping an eye on, and head over to MetLife Stadium for a tailgate and a show.

MetLife has hosted some of the biggest names this summer like Coldplay, Paul McCartney, The Weeknd, and Sir Elton John on his farewell tour.

Elton John In Concert - East Rutherford, NJ Getty Images loading...

Now of course you can venture over to some of the other great venues to catch a concert before the summer ends like:

Barry Manilow at The Prudential Center on Aug. 5

Celebrity Fight Night XXV - Show Getty Images for Celebrity Fight loading...

Santana & Earth, Wind and Fire on Aug. 14 and Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick on Aug. 16 both at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel

Rod Stewart With Cheap Trick In Concert - Nashville, TN Getty Images loading...

Pitbull and Iggy Azalea on Aug. 2 and REO Speedwagon and Styx on Aug. 13 both at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden (formerly BB&T Pavilion)

The 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards - Show Getty Images for The Latin Recor loading...

But experiencing a stadium show is like no other.

I went to see the Rolling Stones back in 2019 at MetLife Stadium and it’s hands down the best concert I’ve ever been to.

If you’re a football fan, don’t worry, football season starts very soon. In fact, the first preseason game to take place at MetLife is the Giants against the Bengals on Aug. 21.

And for you Jets fans like myself, they will take on the Falcons the very next day on Aug. 22.

As for concerts, there are still tickets left for these remaining shows at MetLife:

Los Bukis — Una Historia Cantada

Saturday, July 30

Los Bukis Hold Press Conference At Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Getty Images loading...

Lady Gaga: The Chromatica Ball

Thursday, Aug. 11

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast Getty Images for The Recording A loading...

Kenny Chesney: Here and Now Tour

Saturday, Aug. 13

2022 CMT Music Awards - Show Getty Images for CMT loading...

Red Hot Chili Peppers — Global Stadium Tour

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Rock in Rio 2019 - Day 4 Getty Images loading...

Rammstein — Stadium Tour 2022

Tuesday, Sept. 6

German Heavy Metal Band Rammstein Getty Images loading...

And if you need a place to grab a bite before or after the show:

