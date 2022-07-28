Tickets still available for these 2022 MetLife Stadium concerts
Are you walking into stores like Target and seeing back-to-school items available already?
It’s almost that time of the year again which means summer is almost over, but it doesn’t have to be.
There’s still time to round up your friends, buy those concert tickets you’ve been keeping an eye on, and head over to MetLife Stadium for a tailgate and a show.
MetLife has hosted some of the biggest names this summer like Coldplay, Paul McCartney, The Weeknd, and Sir Elton John on his farewell tour.
Now of course you can venture over to some of the other great venues to catch a concert before the summer ends like:
Barry Manilow at The Prudential Center on Aug. 5
Santana & Earth, Wind and Fire on Aug. 14 and Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick on Aug. 16 both at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea on Aug. 2 and REO Speedwagon and Styx on Aug. 13 both at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
But experiencing a stadium show is like no other.
I went to see the Rolling Stones back in 2019 at MetLife Stadium and it’s hands down the best concert I’ve ever been to.
If you’re a football fan, don’t worry, football season starts very soon. In fact, the first preseason game to take place at MetLife is the Giants against the Bengals on Aug. 21.
And for you Jets fans like myself, they will take on the Falcons the very next day on Aug. 22.
As for concerts, there are still tickets left for these remaining shows at MetLife:
Los Bukis — Una Historia Cantada
Lady Gaga: The Chromatica Ball
Kenny Chesney: Here and Now Tour
Red Hot Chili Peppers — Global Stadium Tour
Rammstein — Stadium Tour 2022
And if you need a place to grab a bite before or after the show:
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.
Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.