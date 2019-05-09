Thursday NJ weather: Occasional sprinkles, mostly cloudy, cooler

The past month has been pretty soggy across New Jersey. In fact, at the Newark Airport weather station (technically in Elizabeth FYI), the last time we had two totally dry days in a row was April 10-11. In the 29 days since then, 19 have seen measurable precipitation (at least 0.01") with trace rainfall observed on an additional 5 days during that stretch.

Our unsettled weather forecast rolls along for now. But there are (limited) hints of nicer, drier weather coming to the Garden State, as the Mother's Day Weekend approaches.

As I've been advertising all week, Thursday will not be an incredibly "pretty" weather day. Occasional sprinkles and spritzes will dot the Garden State, under mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Models suggest hints of sunshine at some point during the day, but I wouldn't bet on it.

In addition, with a light on-shore breeze (10 to 15 mph), blowing from the ocean to the land, temperatures will end up on the cool side too. Thursday morning is in the lower 50s. Thursday afternoon , thermometers will struggle to reach the 60-degree mark.

Status quo for Thursday evening , as skies remain cloudy and spotty light showers remain possible. Temperatures will only fall a few degrees (and may actually rise a bit after Midnight), with lows in the mid 50s.

Friday looks better than it did earlier in the week. We're expecting a few showers and thunderstorms, especially late-day. It's not going to be a washout. And severe weather (wind, hail, tornado) seems unlikely. The day will be breezy (southwesterly at 10 to 20 mph) and warmer, as highs bounce into the lower to (maybe) mid 70s. Again, hints of pleasantry.

I'm still thinking Saturday is the shining star of this forecast — certainly the nicer day of the weekend. With periods of sunshine and clouds, it will be a dry and seasonable weather day. High temps should end up close to 70 degrees.

Sunday , however, goes downhill rapidly. There are still two model solutions on the table — the Euro and NAM paint a pretty wet picture, with pockets of rain traversing the Garden State all day, while the GFS holds off on the rain until Sunday evening. Sorry Moms of New Jersey — I'm leaning toward the wetter forecast.

So it's going to be a rainy, cloudy, and cool Sunday. Afternoon high temperatures will struggle to reach the lower 60s.

Monday gets even bleaker, with rain, clouds, and highs only in the 50s.

If you're looking for a sustained period of pleasant, dry weather, you'll want to circle the middle of next week on your calendar. Tuesday will be brighter, with just isolated showers. Clearing skies will help high temperatures into the lower 60s. 70 degree temps return for Wednesday and Thursday, along with sunshine — fingers crossed for a couple of very nice days!

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.