Thrift store chain is opening another New Jersey location

One of the largest thrift store chains in the world is opening another New Jersey location, it’s fourth in the state.

The chain is called Savers and they currently have stores in Union, Hamilton, and Pennsauken; the new store will be in Cherry Hill.

Savers is a chain of thrift stores that operates in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company was founded in 1954 as a single store in San Francisco, California. Savers now has over 350 stores in North America, and it is one of the largest thrift store chains in the world.

Savers stores sell a wide variety of used merchandise, including clothing, furniture, electronics, jewelry, and home goods. The merchandise at Savers is donated by individuals and businesses, and it is then sorted and priced by Savers employees.

Savers is known for its affordable prices and its wide selection of merchandise.

According to NJ.com, the new store will be The Plaza in Cherry Hill on Rte. 38, next to the Cherry Hill Mall.

Savers is proud to be a thrift store, saying on its website that

Thrift is what you make it. You’ve turned secondhand goods into first-rate fashion and made pre-loved looks feel pretty unbelievable. While we’re honored to fill our racks with one-of-a-kind finds, they don’t really come to life until you make them yours. So, thank you for shopping, styling, and redefining what it means to shop secondhand. We couldn’t be more Thrift Proud®—and hope you are, too.

No official opening date has been announced.

