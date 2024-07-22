NJ cops charge woman passenger in crash that hurt 4-year-old

EAST WINDSOR — A late-night car crash on Friday has police pointing fingers at a woman who was riding in the passenger seat.

Police say Madelin A. Soto-Santizo was arguing with the 36-year-old driver and grabbed the wheel.

Just before 11 p.m., police responded to the crash in the area of Hickory Corner Road near Brookwood Gardens. Investigators say the Honda Civic was heading west on Hickory Corner Road, went off the road and slammed into a tree.

Police officials did not say how they found out what happened.

The crash injured a 4-year-old, who was airlifted to a hospital. The driver and another 11-year-old passenger were taken by ambulance.

Soto-Santizo has been charged with two counts of third-degree aggravated assault, one count of second-degree aggravated assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom