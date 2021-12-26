3 of the world’s super-rich women have ties to New Jersey

Two of the richest women in America have strong ties to the Garden State. Each of these women are listed in the top 5 wealthiest women in the country, and that's an awesome feather in the cap for our state.

The richest woman in America, according to the article at Stacker is Alice Walton, from the Walton family that brought us Walmart, and her net worth is $64 billion.

Just for perspective, if she spent $10,000 a day, she'd be out of money when she turned 17,600 years old. Wrap your head around that.

So, how far down the list do we have to go to get to the first big Garden State connection?

Actually, not very far at all.

FILE - In this March 4, 2018, file photo, then-MacKenzie Bezos arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Following a blog post that led to some criticism about her giving style, billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott said her team will share details about her philanthropy in the “year to come." She made the comments on Twitter Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 hours after writing on her Medium blog that she wouldn’t include in the post how much she donated since her June announcement. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The #2 spot on the list is held by MacKenzie Scott, former wife of Jeff Bezos. She graduated from Princeton University in 1992, and currently is #2 on the richest women in the country list, with a net worth of $53 billion. She's the 22nd richest person on the planet.

Jacqueline Mars at the formal Artist's Dinner honoring the recipients of the 40th Annual Kennedy Center Honors hosted by United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Saturday, December 2, 2017. (Photo by Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images)

Moving down the list a bit to #4, you find Jacqueline Mars, from the famous candy company that called New Jersey home for many years. She lived in Bedminster from 1986 to 1994 and has a current net worth of $31.3 billion.

In this Aug. 2, 2016, file photo, philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs arrives for a State Dinner at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

And Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of the late Apple founder Steve Jobs, is also found strongly entrenched in the top 10 on this list. She was born and grew up in West Milford, and sits on the list at #6, with a net worth of $18.7 billion.

That is pretty impressive for these amazing women, and for the Garden State. That's 3 in the top 10. That's strong women making a strong showing, and we're proud of that. Congratulations!

