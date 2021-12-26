3 of the world’s super-rich women have ties to New Jersey
Two of the richest women in America have strong ties to the Garden State. Each of these women are listed in the top 5 wealthiest women in the country, and that's an awesome feather in the cap for our state.
The richest woman in America, according to the article at Stacker is Alice Walton, from the Walton family that brought us Walmart, and her net worth is $64 billion.
Just for perspective, if she spent $10,000 a day, she'd be out of money when she turned 17,600 years old. Wrap your head around that.
So, how far down the list do we have to go to get to the first big Garden State connection?
Actually, not very far at all.
The #2 spot on the list is held by MacKenzie Scott, former wife of Jeff Bezos. She graduated from Princeton University in 1992, and currently is #2 on the richest women in the country list, with a net worth of $53 billion. She's the 22nd richest person on the planet.
Moving down the list a bit to #4, you find Jacqueline Mars, from the famous candy company that called New Jersey home for many years. She lived in Bedminster from 1986 to 1994 and has a current net worth of $31.3 billion.
And Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of the late Apple founder Steve Jobs, is also found strongly entrenched in the top 10 on this list. She was born and grew up in West Milford, and sits on the list at #6, with a net worth of $18.7 billion.
That is pretty impressive for these amazing women, and for the Garden State. That's 3 in the top 10. That's strong women making a strong showing, and we're proud of that. Congratulations!