3 killed in fiery crash on NJ’s Atlantic City Expressway

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — Three people were killed on the eastbound Atlantic City Expressway when a vehicle hit the Egg Harbor toll plaza Sunday night and burst into flames, according to State Police.

The vehicle struck the plaza around 9:10 p.m. and quickly became completely engulfed in flames, according to Sgt. Alejandro Goez. The driver and two passengers died in the crash while a third passenger was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.

Photos and video of the crash show an SUV on fire inside Lane 5 of the toll plaza. Some of the letters on the sign above the lane were melted by the heat of the fire.

Goez did not disclose the identities of the victims or the cause of the crash.

Fire at the Egg Harbor toll plaza on the Atlantic City Expressway 12/26/21 (Steven Ross via Twitter @SteveRoss81)

Emergency repairs close lanes

The eastbound lanes were closed for several hours after the crash for the initial investigation and cleanup. Two left toll lanes and the shoulder were closed as of 6 a.m. but there was minimal impact on traffic.

The toll plaza is commonly known as the "dollar toll plaza" although increases brought the actual toll to $4.25.

Deadly holiday on NJ roads

The three deaths bring the number of people killed on New Jersey highways during the State Police Christmas enforcement period between Thursday and Sunday to five.

A 6-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run crash on eastbound Route 80 in Roxbury Thursday night. The child was a passenger in a Honda HRV that became entangled in a multi-car chain reaction, according to State Police.

A crash on the Garden State Parkway in Woodbridge on Friday morning killed a 47-year-old New Brunswick woman, State Police told MyCentralJersey.com.

Lane 5 of the Egg Harbor toll plaza on the Atlantic City Expressway after a fire 12/27/21 (Steve Keeley via Twitter @KeeleyFox29)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Counting down New Jersey's top 15 weather stories of 2021

Inventions you probably didn't know are New Jersey born