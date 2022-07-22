Three dead in Toms River, NJ crash early Friday morning

TOMS RIVER — Three people died in a crash early Friday morning involving a sedan and a tow truck.

Toms River police said they received the first call around 12:25 a.m. about the crash on Lakehurst Road at Hospital Drive near Community Medical Center in Toms River.

Pictures from the scene show a traffic light knocked down by the crash.

Police did not disclose the circumstances of the crash or the identities of the victims pending notification of family.

It's the second crash on the Jersey Shore to claim three lives this month.

Three friends were killed on the southbound Garden State Parkway in Aberdeen on July 10 when their car was involved in a sideswipe collision with a Nissan Maxima. The crash remains under investigation, according to State Police.

Ocean County this year has had 26 fatal crashes involving 29 deaths, according to State Police records.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

