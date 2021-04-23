If you visit the Jersey Shore throughout the summer, there is no doubt you’ve spent more than enough time walking around the Atlantic City boardwalk, and have the entire Caesars hotel mapped out in your head. Things may start looking differently, however, as it was just announced that over $400 million dollars have been invested into renovations to Caesars, Harrah’s Resort and Tropicana hotels.

This renovation is set to happen over the next three years, and will truly transform the Atlantic City experience. Each hotel will receive similar upgrades proving that Atlantic City is still alive and well and a great destinations. The renovations will begin in the bedrooms, as over 600 rooms will be receiving fresh, chic Roman and beach inspired looks. The bathrooms are also receiving a huge upgrade as they will now have oversized showers. Once the rooms are complete, then the renovations will continue in the casinos and outdoor areas.

You may be asking yourself why now? Atlantic City took a huge hit following the COVID-19 pandemic, and is still struggling to stay afloat. The hotels are committed, however, to providing customers with the experiences they know and love while incorporating new and important services. They believe that this announcement for renovation will launch the return of the vibrant and energetic Atlantic City that we all know and love. With an expected surge in hotel guests and new and exciting cuisine, this seems like the kind of renovation New Jerseyans will be counting down the days for. Anyone who has listened to me for any length of time knows that I am a huge fan and supporter of Atlantic City. I spend a week there every summer at a hotel on the boardwalk, so this is thrilling news to me. I know I’ll be taking a peek at the updates this summer. And so should you.

