Murder charge in Evesham, NJ after solar salesman and dog are stabbed to death

EVESHAM — A 25-year-old web designer has been charged with murdering a 26-year-old township resident and could face additional charges related to the victim's dog.

Police were called Saturday morning on a report of a dog attack at the Olympus Apartments on Baker Boulevard. In one of the residences, officers found that Thomas Pierson III had been repeatedly stabbed to death.

On a stairwell landing, police also found Pierson's dog Django dead from stab wounds.

Investigators say Donovan G. Hollingsworth killed Pierson after the two got into a fight. Police say Hollingsworth also killed the dog.

Thomas Pierson III was found stabbed to death in Evesham on Feb. 5, 2022. (Facebook) Thomas Pierson III was found stabbed to death in Evesham on Feb. 5, 2022. (Facebook) loading...

Hollingsworth was arrested at the Virtua Voorhees Hospital emergency room, where he had checked in himself for treatment of some wounds about three hours after police had been called to the apartment complex. Police said the wounds, which were from the deadly altercation, were minor.

Prosecutors on Saturday did not say whether they knew what had prompted the fight.

Thomas Pierson III's dog Django was found stabbed to death on Feb. 5, 2022. (Facebook) Thomas Pierson III's dog Django was found stabbed to death on Feb. 5, 2022. (Facebook) loading...

Murder suspect Donovan Hollingsworth could be charged in connection to the dog's death. (Facebook) Murder suspect Donovan Hollingsworth could be charged in connection to the dog's death. (Facebook) loading...

Hollingsworth is charged with first-degree murder and third and fourth-degree weapons offenses. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Sunday whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Hollingsworth could face additional charges related to the dog's death, prosecutors said Saturday.

Donovan G. Hollingsworth has been charged with first-degree murder. (LinkedIn) Donovan G. Hollingsworth has been charged with first-degree murder. (LinkedIn) loading...

Hollingsworth's LinkedIn profile describes him as a graphic and web designer.

Hollingsworth and the victim were friends on Facebook, where Pierson often shared updates about his work in residential solar energy sales as well as photos of his dog.

Pierson's self-published book about solar marketing is available on Amazon.

Sergio Bichao is digital managing editor of New Jersey 101.5. You can contact him at sergio.bichao@twnsquaremedia.com

2021 NJ property taxes: See how your town compares Find your municipality in this alphabetical list to see how its average property tax bill for 2021 compares to others. You can also see how much the average bill changed from 2020. For an interactive map version, click here. And for the full analysis by New Jersey 101.5, read this story.