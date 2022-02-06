Murder charge in Evesham, NJ after solar salesman and dog are stabbed to death
EVESHAM — A 25-year-old web designer has been charged with murdering a 26-year-old township resident and could face additional charges related to the victim's dog.
Police were called Saturday morning on a report of a dog attack at the Olympus Apartments on Baker Boulevard. In one of the residences, officers found that Thomas Pierson III had been repeatedly stabbed to death.
On a stairwell landing, police also found Pierson's dog Django dead from stab wounds.
Investigators say Donovan G. Hollingsworth killed Pierson after the two got into a fight. Police say Hollingsworth also killed the dog.
Hollingsworth was arrested at the Virtua Voorhees Hospital emergency room, where he had checked in himself for treatment of some wounds about three hours after police had been called to the apartment complex. Police said the wounds, which were from the deadly altercation, were minor.
Prosecutors on Saturday did not say whether they knew what had prompted the fight.
Hollingsworth is charged with first-degree murder and third and fourth-degree weapons offenses. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Sunday whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Hollingsworth could face additional charges related to the dog's death, prosecutors said Saturday.
Hollingsworth's LinkedIn profile describes him as a graphic and web designer.
Hollingsworth and the victim were friends on Facebook, where Pierson often shared updates about his work in residential solar energy sales as well as photos of his dog.
Pierson's self-published book about solar marketing is available on Amazon.
Sergio Bichao is digital managing editor of New Jersey 101.5. You can contact him at sergio.bichao@twnsquaremedia.com