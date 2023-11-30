This woman makes New Jersey a better place

Carol Stillwell has devoted her life to helping people here in New Jersey.

The CEO, owner, and president of Stillwell-Hansen Inc. a New Jersey company, and the leader of data center infrastructure solutions commits hours and hours, dollars, and dollars to those in need in New Jersey.

I have the pleasure of calling Carol Stillwell my friend, a good friend. Through my relationship with Carol, I have learned what it is to be a champion of causes while still maintaining the hard work and success of overseeing her multi-million-dollar company.

Carol has not only donated her money to so many causes, but she’s also hands-on, working side by side with the volunteers. Charities have benefited so much not only from the hundreds of thousands of dollars that she’s donated but also from her brilliant business mind in helping those charities generate more for the people they serve.

This is a partial list of those charities that Carol has lent her support to in the past year or two:

180 Turning Lives Around, ALS, American Heart Association, Ashley Lauren Foundation, Bayshore Hospital Foundation, Boys Scouts of America, Brookdale Community College, CASA of Monmouth County, Centra State Hospital, Holiday Express, Linda Cardinale MS Center, CFC Loud and Clear, Count Basie Theatre, Family Promise, Hackensack Meridian Health, Girl Scouts of America, Hometown Heroes, Monmouth County SPCA, Monmouth University, Tigger Foundation, Valerie Center at Monmouth Medical, the YMCA and many others.

In addition, Carol serves on the board on the following organizations, just to name a few:

Monmouth University Board of Trustees, Hackensack Meridian Hospital Foundation, Monmouth Medical Center Foundation Advisory Board, Count Basie Theatre Board of Trustees, Brookdale Community College Board, Parker Family Health Board, Bayshore Medical Center Board, and others.

The time and commitment to sit on one board let alone a dozen boards is incredible.

At 77 years of age, Carol Stillwell still possesses the energy of a woman in her 20’s, she is going constantly while overseeing her company which has been named one of New Jersey’s top 250 companies consistently for many years. She’s been named one of New Jersey’s top women executives for 15 years.

Carol has a competitive drive of hard work, achieving outstanding results, and compassion to help those in need. She is an amazing woman who has received many accolades for her philanthropic work and business success, and I wanted to introduce her to you, especially during this holiday of giving.

Carol has always told me that it’s not all about the money but it’s about making others in need full of both heart and respect. She has gone over and above to help others achieve happiness and respect.

While I certainly don’t have the wealth that Carol has, I take a page out of her book on the importance and results of giving back. I hope that all of us will.

Carol’s twin sister Mary Ann is by her side throughout their charitable journey that helps so many here in New Jersey. I’m a big fan of them both and I want to thank them for making New Jersey a better place.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

