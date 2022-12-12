The holidays are coming to a close and the last plan on the agenda is New Year's Eve. Whether you love the holiday or hate it, you’re most likely going to need some plans, and Cooper’s is the place to be to ring in 2023.

Cooper’s Riverview in Trenton, NJ is always open and hosting parties for the biggest holidays. I just went to their Thanksgiving Eve night and there were drinks flowing, a live band, and followed by a live DJ.

It’s always such a good time and I’m positive that this will definitely be the hot spot in Mercer County on New Year’s Eve. They call it their annual New Year’s Eve Gala and Night Club Party and there are different packages you can even buy to enjoy your night.

Their regular cover charge for the night is going to be $20 and you can start buying tickets now. The standard ticket will just get you into the building where you can buy drinks and dance all night long.

The next ticket that is available in the Silver Package which is going for $55 will allow you to go through the buffet that they’ll have open and of course access to all cash bars.

If you’re feeling like ringing in the New Year as bougie as ever, you can opt-in for their Platinum Package which is going for $95. It sounds steep but in all honesty, it’s a good deal. You’ll get full access to the party buffet and that covers your drinks for the night as well.

You’ll have access to an open bar all night long so this is for sure something to think about. I’m positive Cooper’s will be on everyone’s agenda this NYE, so if you’re down to party into the New Year, you’re for sure going to want to look into what they have to offer!

