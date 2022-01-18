This wildly popular healthy chain is opening another NJ location

When you’re a popular chain restaurant with a couple locations — or even a lot of locations — where do you go to open your next successful location? It’s gotta be New Jersey, where we have the most enthusiastic foodies in the country.

That’s why we’ve had so many popular chains expand to our state over the past few years.

Now, ask any New Yorker where they love to go for healthy food. They always mention Just Salad as one of their favorites. New Jersey is a perfect fit and Hoboken is the perfect place for their newest location, which should open later this year.

After all, an article on JerseyDigs.Com points out that over the past year, Hoboken has welcomed such popular chains as Sticky’s Finger Joint, Mighty Quinn’s, Bluemercury, The Whale Tea, and Framebridge.

Just Salas has 50 locations and already has a footprint in NJ with locations at Newport’s 525 Washington Boulevard property and one within Totowa Village on Union Boulevard.

While not a true vegan restaurant, Just Salad offers several 100% plant-based substitutes and also sells their house-made dressings by the bottle. Their dressings alone are enough of a reason to visit. And contrary to what their name suggests, they’ve got more than salads.

They also have their famous variety of wraps, warm bowls, avocado toast, soups, and smoothies.

For the eco-conscious, Just Salad has some great news: All of their restaurants feature a reusable bowl program for guests that eliminates the need for over 75,000 pounds of plastic every year, and the company recently enacted a “zero waste” vision that aims to send nothing to landfills by the end of this year.

A true “feel good” restaurant any way you look at it, Just Salads is a welcome addition to Hoboken and to New Jersey. Let’s hope they decide expand further south to be accessible to more of us who enjoy a great healthy meal.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

