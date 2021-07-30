This week’s best Jersey Fresh produce

We got a visit this week from the New Jersey Agriculture Secretary, Doug Fisher. He came bearing gifts for the staff, which they gathered up pretty quickly.

The Jersey Fresh program is the best state program in the state if you ask me. It's been in operation since the mid 1980's and Doug does a great job coordinating the program, and of course, our farmers deliver the best produce in the country.

The Jersey Fresh brand and our farmer's produce is exported throughout the country and it's a huge hit. We may have a shaky reputation in some departments, but it's no secret that our produce is among the best you can buy.

Right now, the hottest, most available items at their peak are tomatoes, eggplant, cabbage, kale, peppers of all varieties, sweet corn, turnips, okra, green and yellow squash, potatoes of all varieties, and just about any herbs you could want.

Our fruit tree harvests are good right now with peaches, nectarines and blackberries are all in good supply, while blueberries are nearing their end for harvest, so get them soon. Arugula is decreasing, but baby spinach is still in good supply.

You can check out the Jersey Fresh website to see exactly what's happening with our great produce in our state each week. Hats off to Doug Fisher, and of course our great, hard working farm families all over New Jersey that bring us great products and even greater pride every year.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.