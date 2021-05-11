This weekly food festival is moving into Jersey City

A weekly food festival is moving into Jersey City. Smorgasburg, an open air food market that started ten years ago in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, will be welcoming epicures to the new location in the Exchange Place neighborhood. According to NJ.com, the festival will run on Saturdays (from 11 AM til 6 PM) until October in a 40,000 square foot parking lot on Hudson Street.

Founder Eric Demby told Eater New York that they are keeping the number of vendors small to begin; “Our vendors have been bereft of income for so long,” Demby says. “For any business to start back up right now is so emotional and risky financially that we want a low number of vendors to do really well. We don’t want anyone coming out and losing money.” So, the Jersey City iteration will be smaller than the ones in Williamsburg and Los Angeles, but both those markets are on hold due to COVID restrictions. According to Eater, the initial lineup of vendors will include:

The open air “food flea markets” in Williamsburg, Prospect Park, and the Financial District in New York draw upwards of 20,000 people each week, although they’re not expecting that kind of foot traffic in Jersey City, even though New Jersey has lifted outdoor capacity limits. The Jersey City Smorgasburg will be the first to welcome in person diners since the fall of 2019 before, well, you know.

