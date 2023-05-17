This was named the ugliest town in New Jersey

New Jersey has plenty of diversity, not just among its population but its cities and towns, too. If you want historic you have places like Flemington. Looking for bucolic there’s much to be said for Sussex and Warren counties. Longing for tony and wealthy? Look to Princeton.

Along with the good comes the bad. And boy did travel.alot.com let one place in New Jersey have it with both barrels. They decided to run an article on The Ugliest Cities In Each State.

Gee, thanks.

Places subjected to the hit job included Harrington, Delaware (the only thing people there have to do is “gamble away their life savings at the Harrington Raceway & Casino”), Aberdeen, Washington (“it’s obvious from looking at the city why Cobain's music was so dark and depressing”) and Franklin, Virginia (“The town would be much better without the stinky paper mill blowing toxic smoke over residential areas.”).

So what was voted the ugliest town in New Jersey? Some clues…

This would be an average home.

You might say the city is “fishy.”

You might not say the quality of life is mmm, mmm good.

You guessed it. Camden.

Campbell’s Soup is still headquartered there and Adventure Aquarium is a quality attraction.

But the city went into decline long ago. Many properties sit abandoned. As the travel site put it…

New Jersey as a state gets ragged on pretty hard about being a terrible place to live. But there aren't many places in the state that get more individual hate than Camden, New Jersey. It's typically pegged as a place that's not that pretty but also pretty sketchy! That's never a good combo.

Speaking of abandoned places, I don’t mean to single out Camden. There are many long-forgotten properties throughout South Jersey that could give Camden a run for its money. Here’s a list.

23 Pictures Show How Time Has Forgotten About Places in South Jersey Time moves quickly -- sometimes so fast that it leaves formerly busy stores and buildings behind. Let's take a trip down the Black Horse Pike from Turnersville down to West Atlantic City and see what you may drive past every day and never think about.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

