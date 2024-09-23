☕ More NJ locations popping up

MORRISTOWN — A healthier food option is coming to Morristown this winter.

Toastique will be coming to 70 Speedwell Ave. at Valley Bank.

Ridgewood in Bergen County will also see a Toastique pop up this fall at 2-4 Garber Square.

The Morristown site will mark the fifth location in New Jersey. Toastique is already in Washington, D.C., and 17 other states.

future Toastique Morristown on map

The owners describe it as a “boutique gourmet toast and juice bar” with fresh and responsibly sourced options.

The dining option has a phone app to order ahead, online ordering and select locations offering catering options.

Toastique app

Some offers

Iced collagen lattes

Iced collagen lattes

Gourmet toast

Gourmet toast

Smoothies

Smoothies

Cold-pressed juices

Cold-pressed juices

Bowls

Bowls

