This vibrant NJ downtown is getting a new food option

Toastique - Hoboken via Facebook

☕ More NJ locations popping up

☕ Convenient Morris County spot

☕ Menu items revealed

MORRISTOWN — A healthier food option is coming to Morristown this winter.

Toastique will be coming to 70 Speedwell Ave. at Valley Bank.

Ridgewood in Bergen County will also see a Toastique pop up this fall at 2-4 Garber Square.

The Morristown site will mark the fifth location in New Jersey. Toastique is already in Washington, D.C., and 17 other states.

Google Maps
The owners describe it as a “boutique gourmet toast and juice bar” with fresh and responsibly sourced options.

The dining option has a phone app to order ahead, online ordering and select locations offering catering options.

Toastique - Hoboken via Facebook
Some offers

  • Iced collagen lattes
Toastique - Hoboken via Facebook
  • Gourmet toast
Toastique - Hoboken via Facebook
  • Smoothies
Toastique - Hoboken via Facebook
  • Cold-pressed juices
Toastique - Hoboken via Facebook
  • Bowls
Toastique - Hoboken via Facebook
