This vibrant NJ downtown is getting a new food option
MORRISTOWN — A healthier food option is coming to Morristown this winter.
Toastique will be coming to 70 Speedwell Ave. at Valley Bank.
Ridgewood in Bergen County will also see a Toastique pop up this fall at 2-4 Garber Square.
The Morristown site will mark the fifth location in New Jersey. Toastique is already in Washington, D.C., and 17 other states.
The owners describe it as a “boutique gourmet toast and juice bar” with fresh and responsibly sourced options.
The dining option has a phone app to order ahead, online ordering and select locations offering catering options.
Some offers
- Iced collagen lattes
- Gourmet toast
- Smoothies
- Cold-pressed juices
- Bowls
