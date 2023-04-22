This unique NJ hiking trail takes you to an old school NJ diner

I'm not sure if I would say I'm an avid hiker, but like most people, I never turn down the chance to explore some of the more beautiful parts of Jersey.

Especially if the adventure ends with some awesome food!

Since moving to Jersey I've explored some pretty neat places like Island Beach State Park, and Allaire State Park.

I know it's barely cracking the surface but there are a lot of cool places to check out in Jersey.

I'm adding a new one to the list, and you may want to as well if you like to hike and check out old-school New Jersey diners.

There's one trail in Jersey that leads you through a very rural part of the state and is pretty unique because it's considered an easy trail but has an elevation of over 500 feet.

So you'll want to bring your good hiking boots!

The trail takes you through some pretty gorgeous landmarks too, like peaceful bodies of water, and fields filled with all sorts of flora.

Oh, dogs are also welcome to join you on this trail, but they do need to remain leashed.

If you get hungry on your walk, then you're in luck because this trail leads you right to a classic Jersey Diner.

So where is this trail, and what diner does it take you to?

According to Only In Your State, if you want to hike down one of Jersey's most unique trails you'll have to check out The Sourland Mountain Reserve.

Located in Hillsborough, the trail is open year-round.

And once you finish your journey, you'll want to head to the Hillsborough Star Diner, which is truly a classic New Jersey Diner.

They serve up some of the best omelets in the state and also have mouthwatering burgers and sandwiches.

Speaking of diners, these ones are a must visit in Jersey.

