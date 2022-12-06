This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ

This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ

Created in Adobe Express

Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country.

And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices.

You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.

Adobe Stock of Gloucester City
loading...

According to propertyclubnyc, Gloucester City tops the list of the 10 cheapest places to live in NJ.

With a median home value of just $125,800, which is significantly below the national average, and a median rent of just under $1,200, Gloucester City is affordable by New Jersey standards.

It offers a tight-knit community and plenty of public parks and walking spaces, making it an excellent place for families or young professionals who work across the river in Philadelphia.

Gloucester city is a town that doesn’t get much attention but it has a lot to offer.

Especially for a town with homes that are so affordable.

Adobe Stock
loading...

A historic working-class community with great views of the Philly skyline, it’s a hop skip and a jump away from the big city but with all the advantages of the suburbs.

It boasts the Gloucester City Marina of Camden County which was developed for recreational boating.

In fact, Gloucester city high school was named one of America’s top high schools by US news and world report.

The homes tend to be old to older but with plenty of charm and some of them even border on grand.

Surprisingly, many homes are priced in the $100,000 range.

A drive through Gloucester city will give you a feeling of the good old days, with a home price tag to boot.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey's smallest towns by population

New Jersey's least populated municipalities, according to the 2020 Census. This list excludes Pine Valley, which would have been the third-smallest with 21 residents but voted to merge into Pine Hill at the start of 2022.

NJ towns and their nicknames

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.
Categories: Dennis & Judi, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM