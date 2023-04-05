This town is a NJ gem that we should all visit more than we do

A recent trip to Lambertville got me thinking: There’s really nothing else like it in all of New Jersey.

And I think that’s because we take it for granted. It’s so beautiful and different and well-located. Why isn’t it a must-see destination, not just for visitors, but for us too?

Yet many of us have only been there once or have never been there at all.

If you're looking for a hidden gem in New Jersey that's perfect for a day trip or weekend getaway, look no further than Lambertville. This charming town nestled along the Delaware River offers something for everyone, from antique shopping to scenic walks.

One of the highlights of Lambertville is the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park, which runs through the town. You can take a leisurely stroll along the towpath, which offers stunning views of the canal and the surrounding countryside.

For a longer hike, try the five-mile round trip to Bulls Island, which takes you through wooded areas and across a pedestrian bridge over the Delaware River. This is almost never spoken about and it’s truly something that must be seen!

If you're a history buff, Lambertville won't disappoint. The town was a key stop on the Underground Railroad.

There is a museum, housed in a former train station that features exhibits and artifacts related to the Underground Railroad and other aspects of local history.

Another must-visit spot in Lambertville is the Golden Nugget Antique Market, which is located on the banks of the Delaware River. This outdoor market features over 60 vendors selling everything from vintage clothing to antique furniture. It's the perfect place to hunt for unique finds and one-of-a-kind treasures.

Finally, be sure to indulge in the town's vibrant culinary scene. From upscale restaurants to casual cafes, there are plenty of options for foodies. Lambertville's proximity to surrounding farmland means that local, seasonal ingredients are a highlight of many menus.

Don't miss the chance to try the town's famous sweet potato pancakes or visit one of the local wineries for a tasting.

In short, Lambertville is a hidden gem in New Jersey that's well worth a visit. With its natural beauty, rich history, and diverse array of shops and restaurants, it's the perfect destination for a day trip or weekend getaway.

