This tool shows where your NJ town was millions of years ago

Remember that little earthquake we had at two in the morning the other day? The one centered in East Freehold and registering a 3.1? Some slept right through it. Some woke up thinking a plane crashed or a bomb went off or a transformer exploded.

All these tectonic plates sliding around deep in the earth got me thinking about how the continents were not always where they are today. The earth’s land masses have morphed and changed many times across history. Pangaea is an example.

So I came across this simple-to-use tool that shows you where any given spot on earth used to be located over millions of years. You type in your city, for example my hometown ... Rahway, New Jersey, USA. (If it doesn’t have your exact town pick one close by. All of Jersey is basically the same.) Then adjust the time tab for how far back you want to go. There are dozens of settings ranging from present day (or 0) to 750 million years ago.

Put in your NJ town and go through all the time ranges and you’ll see step by step where your Jersey town used to exist on the planet. You may be shocked. The 200 million year mark was mindblowing, especially if you’re used to having a shore.

Click here for this way too cool tool.

And read more about it here.

