This tiny town is shockingly the lightning capital of New Jersey

All About Lightning

Here in New Jersey, Spring and Summer is thunderstorm season.

By definition, every thunderstorm produces lightning (which causes thunder). Therefore, we are diving into lightning season now too.

As you probably learned back in school, lightning is a discharge of static electricity within a cumulonimbus cloud. There are two general types of lightning: cloud-to-ground and in-cloud.

According to the National Weather Service, about 20 people in the United States die each year due to lightning strikes. They can also cause property damage, power outages, and flight delays. Every thunderstorm and lightning flash is potentially dangerous.

A company called Vaisala recently published their "Annual Lightning Report". They specialize in meteorological instrumentation, and specifically have one of the broadest networks of lightning detection equipment in the United States. (I mention this to show that this is not some bogus study — it comes from a reliable source using scientific data.)

National Lightning Stats

According to the report, a total of 209 million lightning events occurred in the United States in 2024.

Which state saw the most lightning flashes last year? Texas, by far, with 40 million.

But "lightning count" is not the quantity most often used for analysing, ranking, and comparing lightning. Instead, we talk about "lightning density," or events per square kilometer.

By that metric, Florida holds the crown as the lightning capital of the U.S., with about 91 events per square kilometer. Here is the top five:

1.) Florida - 91.4 events per square kilometer

2.) Oklahoma - 75.2 events per square kilometer

3.) Louisiana - 71.7 events per square kilometer

4.) Arkansas - 63.1 events per square kilometer

5.) Texas - 58.1 events per square kilometer

Where does our beloved New Jersey rank amongst the most electrical states? 32nd, with 12 lightning events per square kilometer in 2024.

Lightning Capital of New Jersey

Vaisala also looked at individual cities and towns, to determine the "lightning capital" of each state. Thunderstorm hot spots like Teague, Texas; Orlando, Florida; and Kingsland, Georgia each saw over 350 lightning events per square kilometer.

What is New Jersey's lightning capital? With a whopping 63 lightning events per square kilometer?

Hardwick Township.

The least populated municipality in Warren County. 1,598 people, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. About 39 square miles. Best known as the last town Interstate 80 runs through before crossing the Delaware Water Gap into Pennsylvania. And also home to a section of the Appalachian Trail.

The geography is interesting here. I would have thought lightning density would be greater along the Jersey Shore, given the multitude of imposing coastal storms and beach-interrupting summer thunderstorms there.

But northwest NJ actually does make sense. It is usually the first corner of the state to see a cold front or squall line, before it sweeps across the state. And any thunderstorms that do form to the west often "fizzle" or weaken as they enter cooler, more stable air near the coast.

Personally, I think it's fascinating that the snowiest corner of New Jersey is also the most electric!

Thunderstorm Safety

Lightning is incredible to watch — one of Mother Nature's most awesome and most powerful displays. However, do not be complacent — as I mentioned, it is also one of the most dangerous weather phenomena.

The most important thunderstorm safety rule: When thunder roars, head indoors. If you are close enough to a storm to hear the thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

The best place to seek shelter during an electrical storm is inside a sturdy building. A car is OK too, as long as you are not touching anything metal.

Bad places to be: An open field, a swimming pool or lake, a picnic pavilion, or under a tree or beach umbrella. Lightning always looks for the easiest path from cloud to ground. That is often the tallest object in sight. Therefore, don't be around tall objects if lightning is present.

The traditional rule of thumb is to wait 30 minutes after the last clap of thunder to resume outdoor activities.

So next time the skies rumble over Hardwick Township — or wherever you are — take it seriously. Thunderstorms can roll in fast, but staying safe is simple. Know the forecast, keep an eye on the sky, respect lightning/thunder, and let nature put on its show while you watch from a safe distance.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Check out Dan's weather blog or follow him on Facebook for your latest weather forecast updates.